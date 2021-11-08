Is Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Trudy Regina King’s Character’s Ending Is Revealed.

The Harder They Fall is packed with action, heart, and bloodshed, but its unexpected cliffhanger has fans demanding a sequel to the Netflix western.

Jeymes Samuel created and directed the film, which stars Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, and Zazie Beetz and is reimagining the western genre. Since its release, it has led the Netflix viewing charts all around the world, garnering plaudits for both its plot and its captivating music, which was also co-written by the film’s producer, Jay-Z.

The Harder They Fall is currently available to stream on Netflix and in select cinemas.

Everything after this is a spoiler for The Harder They Fall’s conclusion.

In ‘The Harder They Fall,’ did treacherous Trudy die?

Nat Love’s (Majors) group battles Rufus Buck’s (Elba) gang in the town of Redwood in the last act of The Harder They Fall. Stagecoach Mary (Beetz) and Gertrude “Treacherous Trudy” Smith fight it out in a barn as the rest of the outlaws fight it out in the town.

Mary shoots Trudy in the head with the butt of her gun, knocking her out and splattering her blood all over the place. After the lengthy confrontation, Mary shouts at Trudy’s body, but we don’t see Trudy die as violently as the other characters—which, it turns out, is because she doesn’t die.

As Nat, Mary, Bass (Delroy Lindo), and Cuffee (Danielle Deadwyler) say their goodbyes in the film’s last act, the camera pans to a lone stranger watching the interaction.

We see Treacherous Trudy’s recognizable coat, gloves, and cap from the waist down as she remains still and watches her opponents ride off into the sunset. While we don’t get to see Trudy’s face to be sure it’s her, the silhouette is enough to know she made it.

Will Trudy make a comeback?

In an interview with Esquire, writer and director Samuel explained why he chose to imply King’s character lived. He claimed that the fact that we never saw Trudy die had more to do with Beetz’ character: “Mary is astute, and she isn’t about to kill just anyone, and Trudy is astute as well. They square it up, which is something males don’t do in this movie.” Samuel. This is a condensed version of the information.