Is Travis Scott to Blame for the Failure of AstroWorld?

Is it the responsibility of performers to ensure crowd safety at their events, or should it be left to professionals?

Following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Festival in Texas on Friday, which claimed the lives of eight people, the globe is wondering who is to blame.

The rapper has come under fire for appearing to keep the event continuing despite requests for assistance from the audience. Many are comparing Scott to other performers who have shut down performances to protect audience safety, as well as noting his history of arrests for instigating violence at his shows, despite the fact that he paused a few times.

Crowd safety specialists, on the other hand, think that Friday’s tragic events were the result of a “whole bunch of mistakes,” and that the blame cannot be completely placed on Travis Scott.

Professor Keith Still, an expert in crowd science at the University of Suffolk, told The Washington Newsday, “There’s a whole lot of failures that might be implicated.”

“Most of the time, the people who evaluate the preparations [for large-scale festivals and concerts]and award the licenses don’t have the knowledge to analyze the hazards.”

Still explained that there is a “cascade of both management and planning errors” at work that can lead to tragic crushes, and that having experienced staff who understand crowd risks and crowd safety in complicated areas is essential.

Still stated that the event venue itself was a problem, citing the layout and design of the safety obstacles employed.

“If you’re arranging an event with a high-energy act, like Travis Scott,” he said, “I wouldn’t have utilized the design they had.” “You must be able to arrange and manage your audience and your space based on the style of performance.” “If you’re going to put someone like Travis Scott in that atmosphere, you have to make sure it’s safe for the fans who are going to be there.”

Still stated, “My initial opinion of some of the images of the vacant site design, including the site plans—it doesn’t appear to be the right kind of space for that kind of performance.”

