Is this video of a woman refusing to sit next to an unvaccinated man on a plane true?

The ClaimOn social media, a video purporting to show an enraged woman screaming at a fellow passenger for not wearing a mask and demanding that the staff shift him to a different seat has gone viral.

“I’m not sitting here because I don’t think it’s safe. I put in long hours, “The woman can be seen informing the flight attendants. “My seat was paid for. Which is clearly going to endanger my life, so you’re going to relocate him.” The video has been viewed millions of times on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter in the last seven days.

Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) is a Twitter user. 3 November 2021 Despite the fact that the video included multiple red flags, such as empty passenger seats outside the camera’s view, lack of airline insignia on staff uniforms, a background soundtrack, and the woman’s doubtful accent, it was exploited by some accounts to push anti-vaccine narratives and misinformation.

One Reddit user wrote, “Unmasked angry Karen won’t sit next to Unvaxxed male; as it would ‘put her Life in risk!”

A Twitter user said, “A vaccinated woman, brainwashed and instrumentalized by the puppet media, doesn’t want to seat next to an un-vaccinated human on a plane and flips out!”

It was also taken up by notable right-wing news organizations, such as Turning Point USA, which posted the video to its YouTube channel, where it received approximately 180,000 views.

However, many individuals, including those who applauded the video’s general sentiment, questioned whether it reflected a true event.

The Details

A watermark mentioning jeloy 25—the account of TikTok influencer Anjelo Tavera, who posted the video on November 2 with the statement, “She must have been having a rough day,” but without exposing its source—can be found on other versions of the footage shared on Twitter and YouTube.

@jeloy 25

She must have been having a rough day – original sound – Anjelo Tavera – Watch Til the End #ctto #repost

The oldest mention may be found by doing a reverse image search of the video’s thumbnail with the aforementioned caption. This is a condensed version of the information.