Is this the final Netflix special for Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer”?

The Closer, Dave Chappelle’s most recent comedy special, is now available on Netflix.

He gave his followers only a few days’ notice of his upcoming event, which was announced on October 4 with a funny video that stated it would be arriving “tomorrow.” Today is tomorrow, and Chappelle’s sixth comedy performance is now available on the streaming site.

Chapelle’s final stand-up special for a while, and the title The Closer could indicate that his Netflix arrangement is coming to an end.

Chappelle began The Closer, which he performed in Detroit, with a message for the crowd. “This is going to be my last special for a minute,” he said.

The comedian explained that he chose Detroit because he “talked so much shit” about it in his first Netflix special that he figured he may as well end it there.

The trailer for the new special features is now available. Chappelle is driving in his car, apparently deep in thought — or so his passenger claims. The camera pans back to show Freeman driving with Chappelle, who begins yelling at him to stop talking.

Morgan Freeman has previously given voiceovers for Dave Chappelle’s Netflix specials, and he does so once more in the new trailer. “Five specials in as many years, how do you finish a body of work so profound?” Freeman adds, reflecting on previous specials.

This suggests that Chappelle’s time on Netflix may be coming to an end with his upcoming sixth special.

The closer, in comic parlance, is the headline act who performs last and brings the performance to a close. This could also imply that Chappelle’s huge finale is The Closer.

“As he finishes off his slate of comedy specials, Dave takes the stage to try and set the record straight – and get a few things off his chest,” according to the Netflix description.

What was the arrangement between Chappelle and Netflix?

Chappelle landed a multi-million dollar agreement with Netflix in 2016. Chappelle’s initial deal said that he would do three specials for which he would be paid $20 million each.

He released The Age of Spin and Deep In The Heart of Texas in 2017, both of which he had previously recorded.