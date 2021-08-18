Is There Going to Be Another Season of FX’s ‘American Horror Stories’?

A spin-off of American Horror Story Since its premiere on July 15, American Horror Stories has horrified viewers.

The anthology series, unlike its predecessor, offers self-contained episodes rather than a full-season storyline, with the exception of the double-bill premiere “Rubber (Wo)man” parts 1 and 2.

The seventh episode, “Game Over,” will bring the FX drama to a close on August 19. It will bring the plot full circle by taking place in the Murder House, which was the setting for the first season of the show.

The horror show’s last episode will undoubtedly be a scream for fans, with many of the same performers repeating their roles from the first episode.

However, as the season draws to a close, the question remains: will the show be renewed for a second season?

Following its popularity on FX and FX on Hulu, FX confirmed in a press release on August 13 that American Horror Stories would return for a second season.

Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, first confirmed the show’s renewal during the channel’s segment of the summer TCA virtual press tour.

FX also stated that the show had one of the highest-rated premieres on FX on Hulu, so it’s no surprise that it was renewed early.

Ryan Murphy, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, announced the news on Twitter at the time, writing, “The stories don’t stop here.” #AHStories will be renewed for a second season.”

Both Murphy and Brad Falchuk produced the horror anthology series American Horror Stories, which is a direct spin-off of American Horror Story.

“Game Over” will follow a couple who decide to spend the night in a haunted home, the Murder House, which appeared in the show’s first two episodes as well as seasons 1 and 8 of American Horror Story.

Several cast members will reprise their roles as teens Ruby, Maya, and Scarlett from “Rubber (Wo)man,” including Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, and Sierra McCormick as Ruby, Maya, and Scarlett, respectively.

While the show has been renewed, no information on who might be joining the cast for the second season has been released.

However, given that American Horror Story has a lengthy history of returning performers portraying new characters each season, it's safe to assume that the