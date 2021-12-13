Is there anyone who has died from the Omicron COVID variant? In the United Kingdom, the first death has been reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the country’s first case of someone dying from the Omicron variety had been reported.

According to the BBC, Johnson said in London that “unfortunately at least one patient has been verified to have died with Omicron.”

People should “put aside” the notion that Omicron is gentler than other types and instead focus on its high transmission rate, he said.

On Monday, ten persons in the United Kingdom were hospitalized with the Omicron variant.

Based on preliminary evidence from South Africa, reports have surfaced in recent weeks suggesting Omicron may cause less severe disease than Delta, while scientists have cautioned that it is too early to say if this is the case or not.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced on Sunday that “no Omicron-related deaths have been reported thus far” in its reporting area.

That came after a report on December 10 from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said that “no deaths have been documented to date” based on 43 Omicron cases reported between December 1 and December 8.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.