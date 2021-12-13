Is There Any Risk To Pregnant Women From The New COVID Pill That Has Been Approved By The FDA?

Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill was the first of its kind to be approved by regulators, but there are concerns that it could pose a risk to pregnant women. What is the explanation for this? Molnupiravir is the active component.

Merck’s application for an Emergency Use Authorization for an antiviral tablet to treat patients with COVID-19 was approved by an FDA advisory group on November 30. However, due to concerns raised by certain panel members concerning molnupiravir’s propensity to produce mutations in human DNA, particularly in unborn babies, this vote was narrowly decided.

Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College in Tennessee, voted against granting the permission at a public meeting of the FDA panel, citing worries about the drug’s hazards to a fetus.

“Do we want to lower the risk to the mother by 30% while putting the embryo and fetus at a significantly higher risk of injury as a result of this drug?” Hildreth remarked. “My answer is no, and I would not recommend this medicine to a pregnant lady under any circumstances.” Molnupiravir is a medicine that produces chemicals that are similar to one of the building blocks of RNA, which is the genetic material contained in COVID-19. Its purpose is to stop the virus from multiplying in the human body. When the medicine turns into something that looks like DNA building blocks, it might cause mistakes in the patient’s or fetus’ DNA.

The continual division of cells in a developing embryo is how this becomes a possible hazard for a fetus. If human DNA is modified before conception and passed to the fetus during fertilization, the chance of possible mutations in the child after birth increases.

Molnupiravir has been shown in previous research to have the ability to cause DNA alterations. It could “lead to the development of cancer, or cause birth defects either in a growing baby or through incorporation into sperm precursor cells,” according to the authors of a University of North Carolina (UNC) study. Although the UNC study used animals, a researcher participating warned that human adults could still experience the same impacts.

Merck argued that the animal subjects in the UNC trial were exposed to molnupiravir for a longer amount of time than COVID patients would be.

"This molecule is what we see it as."