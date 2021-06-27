Is There an After-Credits Scene in ‘The Fast and Furious 9′?

Fast and Furious is returning with a ninth installment, or a total of 12 if you including the two short flicks and spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. Cameos from past films appear in the ninth feature, and some of the returning characters raise quite a commotion.

Knowing whether or not to wait until the credits roll is crucial for people attending early viewing of the film. Look away now if you don’t want to see any major spoilers for the movie.

Is There an F9 Post-Credit Scene?

Fast & Furious 9 has a mid-credits scene that plays before the main credits and after the graphic credits have ended.

Two opponents are brought back together in the sequence, one of whom does not present in the film.

To put the sequence in context, it’s crucial to go back at some of the events from Fast and Furious 9 and prior.

After the events of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift revealed his death, Han (played by Sung Kang) returns to the film in Fast and Furious 9.

He perished in the movie when his automobile exploded and Sean (Lucas Black) was too late to save him.

Han’s death is revisited in the post-credits sequence of Fast and Furious 6, and a mysterious man is shown to be the second driver in the crash, dropping Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) cross as a warning about his intentions.

This man was Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who later became a family foe in Furious 7, where he attempted to revenge his brother, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), who was targeted by the gang in Fast and Furious 6.

However, in F9: The Fast and Furious Saga, it is revealed that Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) orchestrated Han’s death in order to aid him and his new protege, Elle, in escaping from those hunting them down (Anna Sawai.)

One of Mr. Nobody’s spies had gone rogue and sought to steal Project Aries, a computer weapon system hacking program.

After her parents died, Han became her guardian, and Elle was the key to reactivating Aries.

The agent is revealed to be Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), who left after the match. This is a condensed version of the information.