Is There a Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever?’

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher of The Office produced the American coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever. The story follows the journey of an Indian-American high school student (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who is grieving the death of her father while managing everything that puberty has to throw at her.

The highly anticipated second season of the program is now available to stream and download on Netflix, but what about the show’s future? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Is a third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ in the works?

Netflix has made no announcements concerning a third season of Never Have I Ever as of now.

When it comes to Netflix renewals, no news is absolutely good news, as the streaming giant can wait up to six months to announce a show’s fate.

The show’s second season premiered on July 15, 2021, therefore it’s still early to speculate on the show’s future.

One thing is certain: Never Have I Ever has a bright future ahead of them.

Many have praised the series for defying Asian stereotypes and describing it as a “watershed” moment for South Asian representation in Hollywood.

Never Have I Ever has also received great marks from critics, with 96 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.9 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

If season 3 of Never Have I Ever gets approved, fans may anticipate it to premiere in the spring or summer of 2022, based on the show’s prior release dates.

What Could Happen in Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’?

Devi decided to go public with her new lover Paxton at the school’s winter dance at the end of Never Have I Ever season 2.

She hasn’t been able to break free from the love triangle she has found herself in, as she has feelings for both Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison).

Despite both of them seeing other people, Ben could tell there were still some unresolved feelings between Paxton and her when he saw them together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi in the show, indicated that if season 3 is provided, the love triangle might be a major storyline. This is a condensed version of the information.