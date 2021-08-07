Is There a Post-Credits Scene in ‘The Suicide Squad’?

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, finished with the crew gaining their freedom after defeating Starro the Conqueror, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

In the lead-up to the conflict, several members of Task Force X were slain, leaving just Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) standing.

But the story didn’t finish there; following the main event, audiences were treated to not one, but two post-credits scenes.

Weasel did not perish in the first act.

The Suicide Squad began with a vicious, blood-soaked beach brawl between members of Team Force X and the Corto Maltese army on the island nation’s beach.

The squad had a fatality before they even arrived to the beach, as Weasel (Sean Gunn) looked to die in the ocean as he leaped out of the plane.

When Savant (Michael Rooker) arrived, he declared the monster dead, but the post-credits sequence that followed the title card indicated that Weasel had survived.

The anthropomorphic weasel coughed up water before rising up and sprinting into the Corto Maltese jungle towards an unknown future.

The United States government saved Peacemaker from certain death.

At the very end of the credits, another scene reveals that Peacemaker did not die as previously supposed.

When Bloodsport discovered John Cena’s character as he was preparing to assassinate Ratcatcher 2 for exposing Project Starfish to the world, he shot him.

Peacemaker was saved despite appearing to be left for dead in the Jötunheim laboratory, which also collapsed when Starro escaped its confines.

Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) of Belle Reve are shown being escorted to an emergency room to examine a patient, who is later revealed to be Peacemaker, in a post-credit sequence.

A doctor updated them on his status, stating it was a miracle he survived being shot and transported to the United States so quickly.

When the medical professional inquired about Peacemaker’s requirements, Harcourt replied that he was required for “saving the f***ing world.”

What does the post-credit scene have to do with HBO’s series?

