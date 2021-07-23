Is There A Post-Credit Scene In The ‘Old’ Ending?

Old is a film about a group of people who are imprisoned on a frightening beach, where they are forced to age extraordinarily quickly.

Of course, no M Night Shyamalan film is so straightforward, and the conclusion of Old reveals more about what’s going on.

The director is known for plot twists, and in several of his previous films, such as Split, a post-credit scene served to explain what was going on.

Unless Old is the start of a new trilogy or small series from the director, as was the case with Split, these moments are not expected.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: THE FOLLOWING SPOILERS CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR THE FILM

Is There A Credit Scene At The End Of Old?

In Old, there is no scene after the credits have rolled.

When it came to Split, there was a post-credit scene to set the tone for the trilogy’s following installment, Glass.

Before that, it wasn’t apparent whether Split was part of a trilogy or not, but the arrival of Samuel L. Jackson’s Glass tied the picture to Unbreakable and set the stage for the sequel.

The lack of a post-credit scene following Old suggests that this picture will be a stand-alone, however some clichés link it to Shyamalan’s prior works.

The director makes a cameo appearance in the film, like he does in all of his films, and a significant plot twist completely transforms the framework of the film.

1 of 7: The Old Ending Explained

source media=“(min-width:.jpg)” source type=“image/webp” media=“(min-width:.jpg)” source type=“image/webp” media=“( This is a condensed version of the information.