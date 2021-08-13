Is There a Post-Credit Scene After ‘Free Guy’? ‘Free Guy’ Ending Revealed: Is There a Post-Credit Scene After ‘Free Guy’? .

Free Guy develops an entirely new universe in which non-player characters (NPCs) face the same destiny as most NPCs: being pushed around by the players. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is an NPC that wants to break free from the manner of life he has always known.

As a result, he gains access to a whole new universe that he was previously unaware of.

He does, however, utilize this universe to demonstrate how, if you choose to, you may choose kindness and light over violence and disorder.

As the film unfolds, his transformations are seen in the real world, and a second storyline follows developers Millie and Keys (Jodie Comer and Joe Keery) as they struggle for justice for their game.

The universe created in Free Guy offers plenty of room for more films, but the ending may make things tough.

There are Free Guy spoilers ahead.

Is There A Free Guy End Credits Scene?

Free Guy doesn’t have an end-credits scene, which opens up some fascinating possibilities.

Post-credit scenes, unlike their Disney counterparts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), promise upcoming films. Normally, these teasers confirm character returns or new storylines; but, at the end of Free Guy, there is nothing of the sort.

As a result, one could conclude that Free Guy is a stand-alone film with no sequels planned.

However, the film’s conclusion ushers in a whole new universe in which Guy could face even greater danger if the wrong individuals get involved.

