Is there a death penalty in South Korea? Why the ‘Raincoat Killer’ Case Aroused Controversy.

Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea, is one you won’t want to miss. Yoo Young-chul murdered 20 individuals, many of them were sex workers or elderly and rich, according to the gripping three-part series.

To help catalog the atrocities that rocked South Korea in the 2000s, the documentary includes new material as well as unique interviews with investigators and victims’ families.

On July 15, 2004, Yoo was arrested by Seoul police after a sting operation involving many massage parlor employees and the police. He admitted to killing 19 persons between September 2003 and July 2004, however the true number of victims was determined to be 20. Yoo also said that he had engaged in cannibalism.

Yoo was sentenced to death on December 13, 2004.

The last time the death penalty was used in South Korea was in 1997, and the sentence has ignited a debate about the country’s use of the death penalty. Everything you need to know can be found in the Washington Newsday.

Execution is a method of punishment in South Korea for acts of rebellion, foreign country conspiracies, homicide, robbery-homicide, and 12 other felonies.

Yoo is still being held in the Seoul Detention Center over a decade later, awaiting death.

Prosecutors asked for the death penalty during his trial, which Yoo apparently commended them for.

According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, Yoo responded in court to the prosecution’s motion by saying: “The prosecutors’ desire for the death penalty is something I like. I’ll be repenting until the day I die for what I’ve done.” Many people in South Korea applauded the death penalty decision, however there had been debate of abolishing the death penalty before his arrest in July 2004.

According to a story in The Chosunilbo, after the nation learned about Yoo’s crimes, support for the death penalty has been renewed.

According to the Chosunilbo, Uri Party Rep Yoo In-tae introduced a measure to the National Assembly in November 2004 with 151 signatures to abolish capital punishment.

The bill attempted to replace the death penalty with a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Since July 2004, the Uri Party has been campaigning to abolish the death sentence, but it has experienced opposition.