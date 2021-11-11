Is there a cameo appearance by Macaulay Culkin in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’?

Since we first met Macaulay Culkin’s precocious Kevin McCallister and his—to put it bluntly—negligent parents in the first film in the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone is the sixth installment.

The action of the Disney+ film this time centres around Max Mercer, played by Archie Yates from Jojo Rabbit, who is left home alone owing to a flight mix-up.

However, there have been rumors that this new film will have a cameo from the original 1990 picture.

This has prompted fans to speculate whether Culkin will be returning to the franchise for the first time since Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was published in 1992.

After all, Culkin has recently taken a couple roles that pay homage to his most famous character, implying that he is open to a return.

Here’s what we’ve learned thus far…

Is Macaulay Culkin in Alone in the House?

The Sun, a British tabloid, stated in April 2020 that Culkin had been offered £2.5 million to play Kevin McCallister.

Culkin, on the other hand, denied any involvement in October 2021, writing on Twitter: “Hello, everyone. I’m not in the upcoming Home Alone reboot, since I’ve been getting a lot of questions about it today. However, I wish everyone involved the best of luck.” Hello, everyone. I’m not in the upcoming Home Alone reboot, since I’ve been getting a lot of questions about it today.

However, I wish everyone involved the best of luck.

— @IncredibleCulk (Macaulay Culkin) 13th of October, 2021 However, it is true that a member of the Home Alone cast will feature in the film. Devin Ratray will star in the film, according to Deadline in August 2021. In the first two films in the trilogy, Ratray played Kevin’s bully older brother Buzz.

Buzz is now a police officer who is called into Max’s area owing to the presence of some strange persons, according to the teaser for the film.

Despite the fact that Culkin does not appear in Home Sweet Home Alone, he has since returned to the role. In a Google advertisement riffing on the original film, he plays an adult version of Kevin in 2018.