Is ‘The Wheel of Time’ on Amazon based on a book?

With The Wheel of Time, Rosamund Pike introduces a new epic fantasy saga to our screens, but some fans will already be familiar with the plot.

The Aes Sedai, a sisterhood of powerful magical women, attempt to prevent the prophesied end of the world in The Wheel of Time.

The first three episodes of the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19, 2021, followed by new episodes every week thereafter. Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai organization, is played by Pike, who also works as a producer on the show.

Because the stories have existed for decades, there have been various attempts to adapt The Wheel of Time to the film. Here’s everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time’s beginnings.

Is there a book that inspired The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time is, in fact, based on a book, or rather, multiple books. The series consists of 14 novels, the first of which was released in 1990 and the last in 2013.

The series was developed by author Robert Jordan, who also wrote the majority of the books; however, after his death in 2007, Brandon Sanderson completed the series by writing the remaining three books.

The Wheel of Time series has sold over 90 million books worldwide, and with the launch of the new Amazon Prime Video series, that number might climb.

A video game, a roleplaying game, and a soundtrack CD have all been inspired by the series.

The Wheel of Time is a narrative about time travel.

The bestselling book series created the groundwork for the new Amazon Prime Video series’ plot.

“Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization known as the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers,” Amazon wrote in anticipation of the show’s release.

“There, she goes on a perilous, global trip with five young men and women, one of them is predicted to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity,” it says.

What is the total number of episodes in The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time will have eight episodes in its initial season.

