Is The Video Game ‘Free Guy’ A Real Game?

Free Guy is a film based mostly within the Free City video game. The game is similar to others you’ve seen, in that players must complete goals ranging from robbing a bank to hitting a non-player character (NPC) in the face for no apparent reason.

However, the plot of this video game revolves around Guy (Ryan Reynolds), who understands that he may not want to be kicked in the face or told what to do all of the time by the gamers (known in the movie as the Sunglass People.)

Many players are captivated by his story, which allows folks in the real world to learn more about the game’s beginnings and founders Millie and Keys (Jodie Comer and Joe Keery.)

Many components of the game are similar to those found in some of the most popular online games. Is it, however, genuine?

Is Free Guy a real-life game?

