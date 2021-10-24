Is the Theme of ‘Succession’ Actually Good? An examination of music.

Despite the fact that Succession only premiered in 2018, it has immediately become a fan favorite, thanks in part to its catchy theme song.

In fact, when the show’s third season premiered on October 17, fans recorded recordings of themselves performing the opening theme in joy, and the videos rapidly went viral.

So, what is it about the theme tune that fans adore, and is it genuinely that good? The Washington Newsday talks to classical music specialist Rosie Pentreath about the song to learn more about it.

The backstory to the theme song

As she pondered the tune, Pentreath remarked, “The Succession theme is one of my all-time favorite TV themes ever written—if not my very favorite.”

“It’s by an American composer named Nicholas Britell (you may recognize his music from films like Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Big Short, and Vice), and he won an Emmy for it in 2019.”

Britell’s theme song includes piano and violins, and it contrasts an opening montage that focuses on Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) family life and bond—or lack thereof—with his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

The composer previously discussed the song with NME, stating that he wanted to create a “very gloomy, classical vibe” that would suit the Roy family.

Britell informed the publication about the subject he wanted to tell: “When I hear [the Succession theme], I get a sense of drama as well as a monumental transition. It’s as if you’re on the outskirts of something.” It’s all about the melody in this song. Pentreath explained why the song works on multiple levels, claiming that the melody is what makes it so memorable.

“I believe the theme’s popularity stems from its bold, unforgettable melody,” she remarked. “As the titles proceed, you can hear it clinking away in the piano section before the violins pick it up and develop it into a lyrical, more wistful song-like phrase.

“A drum kit backs up the tune, and the combination of a powerful, regular kit beat with the high ‘classical’ strings and piano is a nice touch. This is a condensed version of the information.