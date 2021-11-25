Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving Day in the year 2021?

Although it is true that “money never sleeps,” even the most seasoned traders appreciate a break now and then.

Market holidays, such as Good Friday and Labor Day, are non-weekend days when the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or bond markets are closed for the day.

On rare occasions, such as when the NYSE and Nasdaq commemorated President George H.W. Bush’s death in 2018, the markets close as a symbol of respect for national days of mourning.

When a holiday falls on a Saturday, the Friday before is usually designated as a stock market holiday.

Similarly, if the holiday falls on a Sunday, stock markets often close the following Monday.

The NYSE and Nasdaq have regular trading hours from Monday to Friday, starting at 9.30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. ET, which means the markets are closed on weekends.

Is the stock exchange going to be open on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

The United States’ financial markets will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, 2021, and will close early on Black Friday, November 26th, 2021.

According to a NYSE statement: “On Friday, November 26, 2021, each market will close early at 1 p.m. (1.15 p.m. for qualifying options).

“On these dates, Crossing Session orders will be accepted starting at 1 p.m. for continuous executions until 1.30 p.m., and the late trading sessions for NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National will close at 5 p.m. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.” The market’s next holiday is on Friday, December 24, which falls on a Saturday this year because Christmas is on a Friday.

Three-day market holidays are the most common, while lengthier durations have occurred in the past, the most recent being during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

While three days isn’t an official restriction, investment research firm CFRA’s Sam Stovall told AARP that this recognized norm is widely acknowledged to prevent “investor angst” from growing during a protracted closure, due to fears that it would cause volatility when the market reopens.

The discipline of investor angst, according to Sam Onigbanjo, Founder Partner of the Capital Markets Academy, is a “sanity check method” to help investors limit strong negative emotions that often accompany large market losses.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt are three words that come to mind when I think of fear. This is a condensed version of the information.