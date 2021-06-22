Is the Selfie Invented by Paris Hilton and Britney Spears?

Paris Hilton’s obsession with taking selfies has been well chronicled, with her innumerable digital self-portraits dominating the social media scene even before TikTok or Houseparty existed.

She’s one of a slew of celebrities, including her old chum Kim Kardashian, who helped popularize the style of shooting as cellphones became more widely available.

The Complaint

Hilton celebrated National Selfie Day on Monday by posting a pair of pictures with Britney Spears to her Twitter and Instagram pages.

“11 years ago today, me and Britney invented the selfie!” Hilton said in an old caption on the photos, which was posted on November 19, 2017.

Hilton captioned the screenshot, “15 years ago… #NationalSelfieDay,” to commemorate the occasion and the passage of time since she posted it.

She claims she invented the selfie in 2006 with pop sensation Britney Spears.

This isn’t the first time the heiress has claimed such a thing. She referred to herself as the “pioneer” of the now-ubiquitous art form in a 2017 interview with W magazine.

Hilton, who the magazine described as “really the matriarch of the modern phenomena,” said, “If a beeper had a camera, I would have snapped a picture with it.”

“I guess I had a selfie from when I was a kid, like on a disposable camera,” the former reality star remarked, perhaps reinforcing her seeming ingenuity.

One of the attractions in Hilton’s home, according to the article’s author, was a collection of “framed cell phone mirror selfies.”

The Details

According to a 2017 New York Times investigation into the origins of the phenomena, Hilton was born 142 years after Robert Cornelius took the first documented selfie in 1839.

Cornelius, a Philadelphia native, didn’t use the point-and-click convenience of a handheld smartphone to take his photo, rather he sprinted into the frame after setting up his camera.

Even from a handheld perspective, the BBC found the image of New York photographer Joseph Byron holding a box camera as he posed with a group of friends for a snap in 1920.

