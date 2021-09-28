Is the Pfizer COVID Booster the same as the original vaccine?

Vaccine booster doses from Pfizer are now accessible in the United States for some vulnerable adults, but only if they were previously immunized with the same vaccine.

People aged 65 and up are now eligible for a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination if they had their second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago.

People aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical illnesses, residents of long-term care institutions aged 18 and older, and persons whose employment put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission are also eligible for the booster.

Workers in healthcare, law enforcement, firefighting, congregate care, education, food and agriculture, grocery store workers, manufacturing, the US Postal Service, public transportation, and the penitentiary system are among them.

People in these age categories, such those 65 and older, are only eligible for a Pfizer booster shot if they were previously inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine and got their second dose at least six months ago.

Anyone who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccination and is in one of the aforementioned groups is not eligible for a Pfizer vaccine booster dose.

Booster doses may, however, be recommended in the future for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination recipients.

“We also expect booster shots for persons who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine,” according to a joint statement released on August 18 by public health and medical specialists from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“J&J vaccine administration did not commence in the United States until March 2021, and we expect additional J&J data in the coming weeks. We’ll keep the public updated with a timely plan for J&J booster shots now that we have those numbers.”

President Joe Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday at the White House, after completing his first two doses before taking the oath of office in January.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive FDA approval for use in the United States on August 23. This is a condensed version of the information.