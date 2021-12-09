Is the musical “West Side Story” based on a true story?

Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story is now in theaters, three years in the making. Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins adapted the 1957 musical to film in 1961, and Spielberg is not the first one to do it. The first film soon established itself as a classic, earning ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

According to ABC News, Spielberg has stated that he is not attempting to redo or reboot the original film, but rather focusing on bringing the original material from the 1957 Broadway musical to life. He has made very few modifications to the tale, including the inclusion of all of the musical’s tunes as well as all of the original characters.

The addition of Valentina (played by Rita Moreno), the widow of Doc (Ned Glass), the candy store proprietor where the Jets hung out, adds a new dimension to Spielberg’s rendition. In addition, Spielberg has ensured that the cast is diverse, employing only performers with Hispanic roots in Hispanic roles, something that the 1961 picture lacked.

Is West Side Story based on a true story or a fictionalized version of it?

Although West Side Story is not based on a true story, the backdrop and concerns of race, social class, misogyny, and inequality are all very real.

Jerome Robbins, a choreographer, envisioned West Side Story as a musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. He approached Leonard Bernstein, who would be in charge of the music, and Stephen Sondheim, who would be in charge of the lyrics. The book was written by Arthur Laurents, an American dramatist.

Originally, Robbins intended for the plot to follow an ill-fated romance in New York City’s Upper East Side between a Catholic boy and a Jewish girl. The plot altered after reading in the newspapers about gang fighting in American cities.

The premise of West Side Story was also influenced by William Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet, which tells the story of two star-crossed lovers. Laurents, on the other hand, turned the animosity between the Montague and Capulet families into a rivalry between two New York City street gangs for the play. Tony and Maria, two youngsters with ties to the warring gangs, would act out Romeo and Juliet’s forbidden affair.

Set in a working-class New York area. This is a condensed version of the information.