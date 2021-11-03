Is the movie ‘The Harder They Fall’ based on a true story? The Real-Life Inspiration for the Netflix Film

The Harder They Fall may appear to be simply a work of fiction at first glance, but there may be more truth to Netflix’s Western than viewers realize.

“While the circumstances of this story are fictional… These. People. Existed,” the film promises at the start. This is due to the fact that, while the plot is fictional, many of the characters are based on real people who lived in the Wild West. They may not have met in real life—in fact, several of them were not even alive at the same time—but the film is clearly inspired by them.

Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and LaKeith Stanfield star in the film, which is directed by Jeymes Samuel for the first time. Jay-Z is recognized as a producer behind the camera and also contributed original songs to the soundtrack.

The following is a list of the characters in The Harder They Fall, as well as the real-life inspiration for each.

Nat Love is played by Jonathan Majors.

Majors plays Nat Love, a real cowboy born in Tennessee in 1854, who leads the cast. He migrated to the West when he was 16 to herd cattle and became known as “Deadwood Dick.”

In 1907, he published his own autobiography, Life and Adventures of Nat Love, Better Known in the Cattle Country as ‘Deadwood Dick.’ The book details his life, including how he became a master marksman and met other notable cowboys such as Pat Garrett, Billy the Kid, and others.

“In my opinion, The Harder They Fall is just a chapter in the remarkable odyssey of Deadwood Dick, and I just constructed it from there,” Majors said in the film’s production notes, referring to his research into the real Nat Love.

“And the diversity, it’s not just a Black cowboy,” Majors added of the entire cast, which is modeled on Black historical figures. No. We’re talking about black cowboys and cowgirls.

“We’ve got Trudy Smith, Stagecoach Mary, Cuffee, and her posse,” says the narrator. It’s brilliantly set up with each of them having their own tales.” Rufus Buck is played by Idris Elba. Elba portrays Rufus Buck, a frightening character who was just as feared in real life as he is in the film. Buck led the Rufus Buck gang, which was made up by Africans in real life. This is a condensed version of the information.