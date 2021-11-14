Is the movie ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ based on a true story? Hugh Dillon, Co-Creator, on the Show’s Inspiration.

Mayor of Kingstown, a new show from Paramount+, will premiere on the streaming platform on Sunday, November 14 and will be distributed weekly.

Mike (Jeremy Renner), Mitch (Kyle Chandler), and Kyle (Taylor Handley) are the McLusky family, and the extent to which they go in order to bring order to a community rife with crime and corruption.

Hugh Dillon, who co-created the show with Tyler Sheridan, spoke with The Washington Newsday about the show’s motivation.

Dillon based the plot of Mayor of Kingstown on his childhood experiences, as he grew up in a town that was similar to the city