Is the movie “Belfast” based on a true story? Kenneth Branagh’s Film Was Inspired By True Events.

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s next picture, means a lot to him because of the motivation behind it.

Buddy (Jude Hill) is a little kid navigating life in the Northern Irish city during The Troubles in the 1960s with his family, Ma (Caitriona Balfe), Pa (Jamie Dornan), Granny (Dame Judi Dench), and Pop (Ciaran Hinds).

Branagh kept the scenario in his head for five decades and composed the script as a way to relive his youth and his experiences with the struggle between nationalists and unionists in Northern Ireland at the time.

The filmmaker of Much Ado About Nothing spoke with The Washington Newsday about the film and its inspiration.

The real story of Belfast

“It was a sort of necessary voyage, I suppose,” Branagh said of directing the picture, which he previously called as his “most personal.”

“It had been swirling around in my head for the past 50 years, this sense that a certain kind of life, which had been so meticulously planned out for me when I was nine years old, where I knew exactly who I was, had this large extended family, this absolute secure knowledge of where you lived in town, you were living in a city where you could never get lost, had been completely turned on its head.

“Once you leave that safe haven, you become a much more insular, inward-looking family, and person.”

“I guess I just wanted to shake hands with that 9-year-old boy and try to understand the kind of thinking and feeling, and sacrifice my family made in leaving Belfast,” he continued, “because I had come to understand by the end of last year’s lockdown that it was really the most significantly influential event in my own personal life.”

Why isn’t Belfast a biopic?

Belfast is not a pure biography, although being largely inspired by his life, and Branagh explained that this was done to give the story a greater broad appeal.

He elaborated: “I believe that if it was to have worth, it needed to find all of the ways in which it might connect with a bigger audience, in the sense that they could empathize with some of the characters. This is a condensed version of the information.