Is the movie ‘All American’ based on a true story?

All American Season 3 was recently released on Netflix, and the show is still in the Top 10 on the streaming service. On Monday, October 25, the sports drama will return for a fourth season on The CW, and a spin-off, All American: Homecoming, is in the works.

Is All American based on a factual story or a fictionalized version of one?

This page includes spoilers for the movie All American.

All American tells the story of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a promising high school American football star from South Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles.

Spencer James is recruited to play football for Beverly Hills High, a rival school, after being spotted by Beverly Hills High head coach Billy Baker in season one (Taye Diggs).

James chooses to play for Beverly High, and the series explores his dedication to his new squad as well as his ties to his hometown.

Spencer returns to Crenshaw High for his senior year in season three.

The series is based on the life of Spencer Paysinger, a former professional American football player who acts as a consulting producer on the project.

He even portrayed Davis, an assistant football coach at Beverly Hills High School.

Although the show is based on the life of Paysinger, certain aspects have been changed for dramatic purposes.

The two Spencers, for example, play completely different positions. Spencer James appears in All American as a defensive back, a running back, and a receiver, as well as handling some kick-off responsibilities. Spencer Paysinger, the genuine Spencer Paysinger, was a wide receiver who also played defense as a safety.

Spencer Paysinger only went to one high school, Beverly Hills High, although Spencer James in the series goes to both South Crenshaw and Beverly Hills.

Spencer James’ father, Corey (Chad L. Coleman), became the coach at South Crenshaw High in season two, but he died from a life-threatening illness before he could coach his son, forcing Spencer James to retire from football. Spencer Paysinger did not experience this in real life. Donald Paysinger, his father, was his biggest supporter throughout high school.

