Is the Met Gala menu vegan in 2021? So Far, Everything We’ve Learned About Food

The Met Gala, as one of the world’s most elite events, should provide attendees with a five-star eating experience.

This year’s cuisine promises to be unlike any other, as ten New York chefs will collaborate in the kitchen to prepare dishes for the fashion elite.

Is there a vegan option on the Met Gala menu?

The Met Gala meal for 2021 is not only entirely plant-based, but it is also made up of sustainably sourced products.

Bon Appétit and Marcus Samuelsson, the head chef of Red Rooster Harlem, hand-picked the cooks who will prepare this vegan meal.

“Climate change, food sovereignty, global value chains, accessibility, species protection, and industrial accountability must be the driving force in every element of our existence, and yep, that includes fashion,” Sophia Roe, one of those chosen, said of the menu in a statement seen by Vogue.

“What better way to bring these important action-oriented conversations into the fashion world than with the Met Gala?” says the author.

