Is the ‘Loki’ Final Chapter Revealed in Marvel Comics?

There’s only one more episode of Loki on Disney+, and fans will have to wait until July 14 to discover out who’s behind the TVA—or will they?

“Journey Into Mystery,” the fourth episode, was chock-full of Marvel Easter eggs and plot tidbits that could hint at what will happen in the season finale.

After beating Alioth with a little aid from Classic Loki, we last saw Loki and Sylvie going off towards a mystery edifice in The Void.

The MCU’s films and TV shows frequently steal plot lines from Marvel comics, and Loki is no exception. Let’s take a look at some of the components integrated into Loki’s comic book origins to see if the comics hold the answers to what’s going on in the Disney+ series.

Loki is a fictional character who appears in comic books.

Before starring in his own show, Loki starred in six Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but his role has grown even more this season.

In Episode 4, there are multiple forms of Loki, comparable to the comics’ Lady Loki and Kid Loki.

Lady Loki, or Sylvie as she prefers to be called, appears to be a homage to Sylvie Lushton, who appears in the Young Avengers as the Enchantress. Sylvie’s major strength in Loki is to charm others, thus this is a perfect fit.

Loki has been gender fluid and a member of the LGBTQ+ community in recent comic books like as the Young Avengers and Loki Agent of Asgard, and this was mirrored in the series. He confirms that he likes both men and women during a talk with Sylvie.

In comics, the Time Variance Authority

The TVA in Loki has a lot of parallels to the comics, but it has certain artistic and thematic variances that set it apart.

The TVA is a massive bureaucracy that oversees the multiverse and separate timelines, first appearing in Thor #371 in 1986. The workers at the TVA, however, are lifetime employees who are born and bred to accomplish their functions inside the organization, which is a significant contrast between the comics and the series. As we’ve seen in Loki, their staff are former versions who have lived in other places.

The TVA has done so. This is a condensed version of the information.