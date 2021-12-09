Is the cast of ‘And Just Like That’ the same as that of ‘Sex and the City’?

And Just Like That… has premiered on HBO Max, bringing Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte from Sex and the City back to our screens (without Samantha, sadly).

Along with the fab three, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, other characters expected to return include their grown-up children.

Charlotte Davis had two daughters, Lily and Rose, while Miranda Nixon had a son, Brady, and Carrie Parker chose not to have children.

In both the original program and its two spin-off films, a number of young actors played the roles, but it’s unclear whether the same actors will play them in the current revival.

Are the kids from And Just Like That… played by the same Sex and the City child actors?

Throughout Sex and the City, Charlotte struggled with infertility, realizing that she only had a 13% chance of becoming pregnant.

Following the dissolution of her marriage with Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan), Charlotte married her divorce lawyer Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler). Charlotte and Harry continued to try to have children.

Charlotte became pregnant in Season 6 but unfortunately miscarried, and in the series conclusion, the couple decided to adopt a baby girl from China named Lily to fulfill their aspirations of becoming parents.

The part of Lily was performed by twins Alexandra and Parker Fong in the 2008 film and its 2010 sequel.

The Fong sisters will not reprise their roles in the spin-off, since Cathy Ang has taken up the role of the character.

Charlotte unexpectedly became pregnant naturally in the 2008 film and gave birth to her and Harry’s daughter Rose.

Rose was played by twins Liliana and Sabrina Pizzuto, and she appeared in both the first and second films.

Alexa Swinton, who has previously acted in Billions and M. Night Shyamalan’s film Old, will play the character in And Just Like That… instead of the Pizzuto twins.

In Season 4, Episode 18, titled “I Heart NY,” Miranda welcomed her son Brady, and she and her ex-boyfriend Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) decide to co-parent following their breakup.

Miranda and Steve decided to get back together at Brady’s first birthday celebration after realizing they had been separated for a long time. This is a condensed version of the information.