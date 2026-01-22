Is the 75 Hard Challenge Worth the Hype? Experts Weigh In

The 75 Hard Challenge has rapidly gained traction, captivating social media users seeking a transformative fitness and mental toughness program. The 75-day challenge, created by entrepreneur Andy Frisella in 2019, demands daily discipline, combining intense physical tasks with personal development goals.

The program requires participants to adhere to five strict daily rules: follow a diet free from cheat meals or alcohol, complete two 45-minute workouts (one of which must be outdoors), drink a gallon of water, take a daily progress photo, and read at least 10 pages of a personal development book. If any of these tasks are missed, the participant must restart the program from day one.

Extreme Rules Spark Debate

While the challenge has found widespread popularity—particularly among celebrities like singer JoJo Levesque and comedian Paddy McGuinness—experts are voicing concerns about its rigorous nature. Nutritionist Robbie Puddick cautions that such an extreme regimen could lead to unhealthy habits, particularly in relation to food and exercise. The daily gallon of water requirement, for example, could potentially disrupt electrolyte balance, leading to symptoms such as fatigue or nausea.

Fitness experts note that while the challenge may help participants build discipline, it could also contribute to stress and burnout, especially for those unfamiliar with high-intensity regimens. Some have raised concerns that the rules could encourage an unhealthy relationship with food or exercise, particularly when no “cheat meals” are allowed over the 75 days.

Despite these warnings, some fitness enthusiasts embrace the program for its ability to foster focus and discipline. “I’m definitely worried that I’ll cop out and not make it,” JoJo shared on Instagram while midway through the challenge. “But it’s that exact feeling that compelled me to say yes to 75 Hard. I’m shifting my priorities around, and I’m grateful I have the flexibility to do so.”

Experts advise caution and suggest that while the 75 Hard Challenge may provide temporary motivation, more sustainable and balanced routines are typically better for long-term health. Instead of rigid rules, gradual increases in exercise and balanced dietary changes are recommended for a healthier lifestyle.