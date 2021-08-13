Is Stephanie Beatriz Leaving Her Role As Rosa Diaz on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 8?

Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the first season of the NBC comedy to run following the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality that occurred after George Floyd’s death.

In the season opener, which airs on NBC on August 12th, Detective Rosa Diaz (played by Stephanie Beatriz) is only one of the individuals who is influenced by the BLM movement.

Diaz announces her resignation from the police force in the first few minutes of the show, and following segments show her articulating her dissatisfaction with being a part of the force after the protests.

Many viewers watching the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 premiere may be concerned that Diaz’s departure from the show (which finishes this season) would signal the end of her run on the program.

Is Stephanie Beatriz on her way out of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’?

Fans have nothing to worry about. Diaz is stuck in a rut. Beatriz appears in five of the five episodes made available to critics in the run-up to the NBC show’s final season. She announces in the season opener that she has left the police force to work as a private detective, assisting victims of police abuse.

This comes after Beatriz publicly revealed her dissatisfaction with her role as a cop during the anti-police protests. She donated $11,000 to the National Bail Fund Network in June 2020, tweeting, “I’m an actor who plays a detective on TV.” If you’re currently playing a cop, tell us about it. If you make tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from portraying a cop, what would you do? I’ll leave the arithmetic to you.”

I’m a television actor who portrays a detective.

If you’re currently playing a cop, tell us about it.

If you make tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from portraying a cop, what would you do?

I’ll leave the math to you. (Thanks to @GriffLightning for pointing us in the right direction.) pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF

June 2, 2020 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz)

The next day, she tweeted that the cast and showrunners of Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be donating $100,000 to the network, writing: “The cast and showrunners of Brooklyn 99 condemn the death of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality across the country.”

