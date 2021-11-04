Is Staten Island the Perfect Date Spot We’ve Been Missing For Years?

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, one of Hollywood’s most unlikely possible couples, have sparked a flurry of rumors about their relationship status.

After previously being engaged to Ariana Grande and then linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor, Kardashian is the latest celebrity to fall victim to Davidson’s gravitational attraction.

While Kardashian, 41, was hosting SNL last month, they shared a kiss in a farce.

She and Davidson, 27, played Jasmine and Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin, in which they laughed about how “street rat” Aladdin didn’t measure up to Jasmine’s prior boyfriends, which included “a couple sportsmen and some rappers.”

They were first pictured holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in California over the weekend, and then Kardashian, 41, was supposedly spotted in Davidson’s hometown of New York City.

Now, it appears that Davidson did indeed show her a new world, as she is said to have gone on a date to Staten Island.

Online responses and memes have sprung in response to rumors about their alleged date location.

Fortune Feimster, an actress and comedian, tweeted: “I didn’t believe the rumors about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating until I read that she had moved to Staten Island. I’m sure you don’t travel there only to see a friend.” I didn’t believe the rumors about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating until I saw that she had moved to Staten Island. Even I understand you aren’t going to see a friend — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) November 3, 2021 Others cracked jokes about Kardashian’s welcome in Staten Island.

The rats on Staten Island’s streets pic.twitter.com/sYPEH1eYl4

—Stephen Nosola (@StephenNosola) 3 November 2021 Right now, mama is trying to figure out what Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are doing to on Staten Island. twitter.com/ltvlqm0VJO — ysabelrmorales (@ysabelrmorales) 3 November 2021 But if Staten Island is good enough for one of Hollywood’s most influential women, why shouldn’t it be good enough for the rest of us? These are a few of the most romantic places to go on a date.

