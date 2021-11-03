Is Shrimp Safe for Dogs to Eat? Everything Your Dog Can (and Can’t) Eat When It Comes to Fish and Seafood

Is it possible for dogs to eat shrimp? Switching up your dog’s diet by including fish and seafood in their daily meals is generally not harmful.

Both foods can be toxic—or even deadly—for your dog, depending on how they’re prepared and the sort of fish or seafood they’re eating.

“Fish and seafood can both be part of a healthy diet,” veterinarian Tina Wismer, senior director of toxicology at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, told The Washington Newsday.

“While poisoning [from fish and seafood]is uncommon, there can be irritation or blockages from bones or shells,” Wismer explained.

Is Shrimp Safe for Dogs to Eat?

Shrimp are an excellent addition to your dog’s diet because they are low in fat, calories, and carbohydrates while being high in nutrients that are good to dogs.

Vitamin B12, niacin (commonly known as vitamin B3), phosphorus, and antioxidants are among the minerals found in shrimp, according to an article on the American Kennel Club (AKC) website.

Raw, undercooked shrimp, on the other hand, should not be served to dogs since they carry hazardous germs. The shell should be removed completely before giving shrimp to your dog, as shells can cause choking and obstruction, especially in smaller dog breeds, according to the AKC.

Dogs should eat steamed shrimp instead of fried or breaded shrimp since fried or breaded shrimp include unnecessary fats and oils that might be hazardous to your dog.

Can Dogs Consume Tuna?

Tuna is not toxic to dogs, but it should be avoided because of the risk of mercury poisoning, which occurs when fish consume food sources containing “bioaccumulated [concentrated inside the bodies of living things]heavy metals,” according to Dr. Renee Schmid, a board-certified veterinary toxicologist at the Pet Poison Helpline.

The larger the fish and the longer it lives, the higher the mercury levels in its tissues will be. Because tuna are huge, long-lived fish, their mercury levels are fairly high.

However, if your dog manages to take a tiny piece of tuna off your plate when you’re not looking, it’s not the end of the world, according to the AKC, because a small amount won’t cause mercury poisoning.

Sharks are also susceptible to mercury toxicity.