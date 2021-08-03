Is Rumeal and Diamond still dating after ‘Love Is Blind’?

Netflix has released Love Is Blind: After the Altar. The three-part reunion special sees the original ensemble of Love is Blind reunite two years after filming finished to celebrate the anniversaries of Cameron and Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Matt and Amber Barnett, the original series’ only two married couples.

Many of the show’s initial candidates attended the reunion alone, but Diamond was one of them. Rumeal was Diamond’s date to the party, but things did not go as smoothly as Diamond had intended.

Is Rumeal still dating Diamond?

Diamond was put up on a blind date with Rumeal by close friend and former Love is Blind competitor Ebony Alexis in Episode 1 of Love is Blind: After the Altar.

The two hit it off right away, and things seemed to be going well for them, but regrettably, it does not appear that it was meant to be.

Rumeal and Diamond are not still dating and have called it quits on their romance, based on the events of the reunion party and social media.

“Unfortunately, not everything went well with Rumeal and me,” Diamond remarked in a talking head after the reunion celebration. Tonight was going to be fantastic, and I was hoping to end it with a lovely kiss. Maybe end it with Rumeal in the future. But that isn’t the case.

“Finding a decent quality man is incredibly difficult. Honestly. The word of the day is ‘quality.’

“I’ve been looking everywhere. I’ve basically followed every rule in the book when it comes to finding a partner, and it’s distressing to me that I’m still single at 30.”

They don’t seem to follow each other on Instagram right now, and Ebony doesn’t seem to follow her boyfriend’s pal.

Unfortunately, little is known about Rumeal, but he appears to be immersed in the Atlanta nightlife, as evidenced by his Instagram feed, which contains numerous videos and photos of him partying.

Rumeal did follow Diamond to the celebration, but their relationship soured when Rumeal opted to depart early.

Diamond told her co-stars at the party that she and Rumeal had not communicated in the days leading up to the celebration and that she had to send him. This is a condensed version of the information.