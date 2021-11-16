Is Rockmond Dunbar Leaving as Michael Grant on ‘9-1-1’?

On 9-1-1, love never goes smoothly—after all, someone is always in need of immediate medical attention just as you’re about to propose on the Fox drama.

Michael Grant (Rockmond Dunbar) was waiting outside to propose to his partner David (La Monde Byrd) in the most recent episode (Season 5, Episode 8), while David was desperately trying to finish the operation to remove a brain tumor from one of his patients, despite being asked to evacuate after an explosion at the hospital (9-1-1, never change).

Dr. David was eventually able to complete the operation and meet up with Michael. By the end of the episode, the two had become official.