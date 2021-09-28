Is Riley Flynn in ‘Midnight Mass’ Really Dead? .

Riley Flynn, out of all the characters in Midnight Mass, faces the most difficult challenges and sufferings.

After killing a young woman in a drunk-driving accident, the former businessman, played by Zach Gilford, is sentenced to four years in jail, which he serves before returning to Crockett Island.

Riley fights with his beliefs and inner problems once again in the rural village where he grew up.

But he finds solace in Erin Greene (Kate Siegel), a former childhood sweetheart, and priest Father Paul (Hamish Linklater).

Riley’s friendship with the clergyman, on the other hand, has fatal ramifications for the character because he isn’t quite who he appears to be and has a dark secret that leads to Riley’s apparent death.

In Midnight Mass, what happened to Riley?

Riley notices Father Paul’s darker side when he lies to him about where Joe Collie (Robert Longstreet) is after he fails to show up for their AA meeting, claiming he’d left the island to visit his sister, despite the fact that she is dead.

Riley decides to examine Father Paul more after the meeting and arrives late at night to find the priest with The Angel, a blood-sucking creature who attacks Riley and drains his blood.

Riley is brought back to life after being given The Angel’s blood, which has healing properties and grants drinkers eternal life in exchange for the inability to walk in the sun and being driven by a persistent bloodlust.

Riley becomes a vampire in everything but name after the attack and decides that rather than living like Father Paul and The Angel, he’d rather sacrifice himself by telling Erin of what’s going on.

In Midnight Mass, is Riley really dead?

Riley persuades Erin to accompany him on a boat in the middle of the ocean in order to warn her, and tells her everything that happened after he was attacked.

Erin inquires as to why he brought her out to the water to tell her all of this, and whether he chose the place in order for her to be unable to flee, afraid that he plans to kill her and consume her blood.

Riley, on the other hand, purposefully chose the place so that he would be the one unable to help.