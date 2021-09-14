Is Rihanna dating ASAP Rocky? The Met Gala makes a splash with celebrity arrivals.

Rihanna always puts on a show at the Met Gala, and she never disappoints. She did not, however, come alone this year, instead having someone on her arm dressed in an equally fascinating costume.

Rihanna took rapper ASAP Rocky to this year’s Met Gala, and despite being fashionably late, their costumes immediately drew heads.

Rihanna wore a black Balenciaga cloak that looked velvety and comfortable, while ASAP Rocky wore a multi-colored quilt that upped the comfort factor.

After been photographed together several times in recent months, their entrance together has fueled more speculation over whether they are a couple.

Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky dating?

ASAP and Rihanna Rocky’s attendance at the Met Gala is proof of their relationship, as the two had been seen together several times.

On the red carpet, ASAP Rocky planted a kiss on Rihanna, solidifying their standing as the Met Gala’s King and Queen.

However, this isn’t the first time they’ve walked the red carpet together; they were first seen together in December 2019 at the British Fashion Awards in London.

The rumor mill swirled about the duo being in a romance for the next year, while the world was locked down, when they were spotted at a charity event together in January 2020.

ASAP Rocky starred alongside Rihanna in an ad for Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s cosmetics line, when she released a skincare range in July 2020.

Rihanna asked ASAP Rocky about the hurdles he had working with her in a video interview for GQ that was released at the same time.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofing around and giggling the entire time…,” he replied. The most difficult aspect is not having too much fun. You just forget that at the end of the day, it’s still work.”

Various individuals talked to a number of magazines from Entertainment Tonight to People around the turn of the decade, revealing how the two had become inseparable.

ASAP Rocky gave a GQ interview after they were caught together in April, in which he seemed to admit to the connection and how deep their feelings were.

He dialed her number. This is a brief summary.