Is Queen Elizabeth II Really Older Than Sliced Bread?

Queen Elizabeth II lived through WWII and has seen 13 presidents of the United States, but is she really older than sliced bread?

The Complaint

Elizabeth was photographed next to a loaf of sliced white bread, along with the assertion that she was older than it, on the Instagram account @Historyinmemes, which has 683,000 followers at the time of writing.

“Queen Elizabeth is literally older than sliced bread,” said the text above the photographs on the meme.

“Otto Frederick Rohwedder invented the bread slicer in 1928, while Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926,” it said.

The photo was accompanied by the caption: “Where’s the lie?” It had 260 comments and more than 37,000 likes at the time of writing.

“Sliced bread!” wrote another commenter below. Since Queen Elizabeth, there hasn’t been anything better.”

“Before sliced bread, SHE was the best thing since…” said another.

However, chava davada, an Instagram user, questioned the allegation, saying, “Sliced bread existed before the bread slicer.”

Historyinmemes claims to provide “daily history lectures” as well as “education through memes!”

