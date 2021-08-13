Is Paris Hilton a Good Cook? The Culinary Expertise of the Reality Star is Rated by Top Chefs.

Paris Hilton, the heiress-turned-reality TV star, has returned to our screens with her new Netflix show Cooking With Paris.

Unlike other cooking shows on television, Hilton’s show is recorded at her house, which she refers to as “Slivington Manor.”

Hilton, 40, has filled the show with her literal hallmarks such as “That’s hot” and “Sliving,” a portmanteau she revealed she developed at a party that means “slaying, living your best life.”

Hilton reveals that she isn’t a natural cook as she walks the audience through numerous meals in her bejeweled recipe book with a wink.

She demonstrates her humorous skills by mocking herself for not knowing what tongs and whisks are.

While some may argue that culinary shows should only be seen by foodies, Victor Garvey, chef-patron of London’s Michelin-starred SOLA, told This website: “I think any show that gets people interested in cooking is a positive thing.”

“It’s also important that it’s done in such a manner that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, since there’s no reason to take it seriously unless you’re doing it for a living; it should be pleasant and relaxing.”

“Shows like this are a source of inspiration because they prove you don’t need to be a chef to cook a delicious meal,” said Roberta d’Elia, head chef at Pasta Evangelists, a pasta recipe box delivery service in the United Kingdom. Love, passion, and a ‘adventurous’ attitude like Paris are all you need.”

The audience discovers that Hilton’s drive to learn to cook stems from her wish to establish a family with fiancé Carter Reum.

Mara claimed she has already done the egg harvesting process and was introduced to IVF by longtime friend Kim Kardashian during an appearance on the podcast The Trend Reporter with Mara earlier in 2021.

“I’m definitely looking forward to moving on to the next stage of my life and finally having a genuine life.” Because I truly feel that having a family and children is the ultimate goal in life,” she explained.

When it comes to cooking for families, d’Elia believes that planning ahead is key: “A little planning goes a long way.” This is a condensed version of the information.