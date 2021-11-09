Is ‘Narcos: Mexico’s La Voz a Real Newspaper?

The third season of Narcos: Mexico adds a number of new characters, notably Luisa Rubino’s journalist Andrea Nuez.

The character is hell-bent on finding the truth no matter what it takes, and he spends the season seeking to expose the Mexican government’s corruption and its ties to the drug gangs.

Nuez works for La Voz, a publication attempting to inform the public about what is truly going on in their country, with the team doing everything possible to avoid censorship and political control.

Rubino discussed her character with The Washington Newsday, and we can tell you everything you need to know about the newspaper.

Andrea Nuez’s quest for the truth

In Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico, Nuez plays La Voz, and Rubino spoke with The Washington Newsday about her character, saying she felt “brave” for risking her life to learn the truth.

“She’s amazing,” she remarked of her character. “I remember my first thought was thank God I’m going to be able to play her, you know?”

Because I discovered so many aspects that were similar between Andrea and me, I was able to better develop the character, and she turned out to be fantastic.”

Rubino went on to say: “She’s brave; she seeks the truth and does not receive it; she is well aware that she is in danger most of the time, but she persists because she wants to be seen.

“She wants to execute her job as well as she can, even if it means dying or coming dangerously close to death. Why? She believes that’s what she was meant to do. So she was fantastic, extremely brave, and I truly admire her.” Was La Voz a real publication? There are a lot of Narcos: Although Mexico is based on the facts and is a reenactment of historical events, not everything seen in the film is accurate.

The newspaper La Voz is an example of this, as it is not real. However, it is based on a real-life publication: Zeta magazine.

In Narcos: Mexico, editor Ramon Salgado (Alejandro Furth) runs La Voz, which is dedicated to revealing the names of cartel members and exposing their activities. This is a condensed version of the information.