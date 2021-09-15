Is Mu a Worse Variant Than Delta? COVID’s Two Forms are Compared.

The Mu COVID-19 variant has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, and the World Health Organization has identified it as a “variant of interest” (WHO). Is Mu, on the other hand, more hazardous than the Delta version, which is causing the current outbreak in the United States?

Since its discovery in India in October 2020, the Delta variety has spread to over 170 countries throughout the world, becoming dominant in many areas.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Delta is now completely prevalent in the United States, accounting for more than 99 percent of new COVID-19 infections.

The Delta variation of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—causes more infections and spreads quicker, according to the CDC.

Delta is highly contagious, according to studies, possibly more than twice as contagious as prior versions.

In unvaccinated people, there is also some indication that Delta causes more severe illness than prior forms.

According to some studies, people infected with Delta, which the CDC has designated as a “variant of concern,” have viral levels 1,000 times higher than those reported with prior variations.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are successful at lowering Delta infections and severe disease, breakthrough cases can still occur. People who have been fully vaccinated but have developed a breakthrough infection can still spread the virus to others, even though they appear to be infectious for a shorter period of time.

Delta has numerous mutations in the virus’s spike protein. This particular sequence of changes improves the variant’s ability to bind to and penetrate human cells, which is why it is highly contagious.

The Mu variety, which was added to the WHO’s “variant of interest” (VOI) list on August 30, is much less well-known.

The variation, initially discovered in Colombia in January 2021, has now been confirmed in over 40 nations around the world, including all 50 states in the United States.

Due to major outbreaks in South American nations such as Colombia and Ecuador, as well as several parts of Europe, the WHO identified Mu as a VOI.

Mu, on the other hand, was responsible for only about 0.1 percent of new infections in the United States in the week ending September 11, according to. This is a condensed version of the information.