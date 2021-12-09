Is Mr. Big going to die in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That?’

In the months leading up to the premiere of HBO’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, fans speculated about what would happen, especially who would die when the series returned.

Initially, fans of SatC speculated that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) would be revealed to have perished (to explain her absence from the show). However, as the HBO Max show’s premiere date approached, speculations regarding the death of another character began to circulate.

Fans hypothesized that Mr. Big (Chris Noth) would die in the program based on the fact that he was only shown briefly in the And Just Like That teaser. Now that the first two episodes of the show are available to stream, we can see if the reports are real.

There are a lot of spoilers ahead for the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot.

In And Just Like That, does Mr. Big die?

First, a little background on how we got to the end of Episode 1. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big have conflicting evening plans after a romantic day listening to Tood Rundgren. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) forces Carrie to attend Lily’s (Cathy Ang) piano concert. Big, on the other hand, has a date with his Peleton bike.

He texts Carrie after his ride with instructor Allegra to suggest they get out tonight. However, he soon feels a tightness in his chest. He’s suffering from a heart attack. He’s dead by the time Carrie gets home. “And just like that, Mr. Big was dead,” Carrie says in her inimitable flair. In case you believed Episode 1 was a ruse, Episode 2 proves you wrong. Carrie calls Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) to inform her of the news at the start of the episode. We watch him being hauled away in a corpse bag as Miranda arrives at Carrie’s apartment. Carrie then searches for crematoriums and funeral establishments in the upcoming episode.

The women then prepare for his burial in Episode 2. While Carrie is composed in her grief, Charlotte is sobbing uncontrollably: after all, she blames herself for pushing Carrie to attend Lily’s recital when she and Big were not there. This is a condensed version of the information.