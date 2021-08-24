Is Misinformation About COVID-19 Deadlier Than The Delta Variant? According to the WHO, it is the cause of the pandemic.

Coronavirus misinformation has deteriorated in recent weeks, according to a top World Health Organization official, and it is now the leading cause of case increases around the world.

On a Tuesday Q&A livestream conducted on the WHO’s social media channel, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, expressed her worries. She noted that misinformation has become another risk factor that is “really allowing the virus to thrive” when answering pandemic-related queries.

“The amount of disinformation out there appears to be getting worse in the last four weeks or so, and I think that’s incredibly perplexing for the general public,” Kerkhove said.

Vaccine skepticism has been blamed on conspiracy theories and misinformation, according to public health officials. Facebook and Fox News have faced criticism for failing to do enough to combat the dissemination of false and misleading COVID-19 information platforms.

What is the source of vaccine misinformation? Money.

Slate published an article on Aug. 6 on how “misinformation peddlers” are using crowdfunding sites to fund their work.

According to a Guardian study published in July, the majority of COVID-19 misinformation originated from a dozen persons with a combined social media following of 59 million people.

Following the Food and Drug Administration’s complete approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot this week, there’s a chance that the unvaccinated will alter their minds. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, three out of ten unvaccinated Americans said they would be more likely to acquire the vaccination after it was approved by the FDA.

According to CNBC, some medical professionals are concerned that unvaccinated Americans may have used the lack of FDA approval as a genuine reason for their apprehension, and would now look for other reasons to avoid getting the vaccine.

Because the Delta variety is twice as contagious as earlier variants, health officials are concerned about those who have not been vaccinated.

If disinformation about COVID-19 continues to spread on social media, there may be an increase in breakthrough infections.

“The Delta form is expected to spread across the country in August and September, possibly into October. In July, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said, “That’s what the modeling shows, and that’s what we predicted, that the height of this pandemic would really be sometime around the end of September, back-to-school season.”

“In terms of the propagation of this infection right now, it’s going to become worse before it gets better.”