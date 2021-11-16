Is Miles Teller a vaccinated celebrity? Why Is Taylor Swift’s Music Video Casting So Controversial?

After receiving widespread reaction online after participating in Taylor Swift’s new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” off her newly released album Red (Taylor’s Version), actor Miles Teller has rejected rumors that he is unvaccinated.

Teller posted on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16: “Hey people, I don’t typically feel the need to answer rumors on here, but I am and have been vaccinated for quite some time. Hate is the only thing I oppose.” Hey folks, I don’t generally feel the need to answer rumors on here, but I am and have been vaccinated for quite some time. Hate is the only thing I oppose.

Miles Teller (@Miles Teller) (@Miles Teller) (@Miles Teller) (@Miles_ 16 November 2021 Teller was unvaccinated against COVID-19 and got the virus in July, according to reports, prompting a closure on the production of The Godfather spinoff television series, The Offer.

However, neither Paramount+, the platform where the series will be streamed, nor the team behind the project have confirmed the reports and rumors.

“Your facts are false,” said Teller’s agent at the time in response to The Daily Mail’s reports.

Teller’s reps have been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Teller plays Swift’s ex-boyfriend who is set to marry another lady in the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” (played by his real-life wife Keleigh Sperry). Teller, as the groom, continues to experience visions of Swift during the build-up to the ceremony and after the vows have been exchanged.

He sees her moments before he walks down the aisle in the video, imagines her making his best man’s speech, and even imagines dancing with her for the first time.

The film has garnered a lot of praise online from fans, especially because of the number of Easter Eggs that Swift and director Blake Lively hid in the music video.

However, because to speculations that he was opposed taking the vaccine, the casting of Teller has generated quite a commotion online among fans, with some defending Swift’s decision to include him in the film.

“So I guess Miles Teller got the vaccine after all,” one admirer tweeted.

