Is Madre Linda in California a Real Place? Season 3 Filming Locations for ‘YOU’ Have Been Revealed.

Joe Goldberg, the serial killer from the smash Netflix series YOU, is back for a third season, but this time he’s terrorizing the suburbs.

Joe, played by Penn Badgley, lived in New York in Season 1 and Los Angeles in Season 2, but in Season 3 he chooses a quieter life with his new wife and children.

Victoria Pedretti reprises her role as Joe’s partner Love Quinn, while Saffron Burrows reprises her role as Dottie Quinn, Joe’s new mother-in-law. Aside from those two, Joe and Love must deal with a town full of new faces in a society dominated by mom-fluencers and entrepreneurs.

Madre Linda is the new setting for the troubled marriage, but is it a real hamlet in California? Here’s everything you need to know about YOU Season 3’s filming sites.

Is Madre Linda a real-life location?

Following the events of Season 2, Joe, Love, and their new son Henry (commonly known as “Forty”) flee to the California suburbs and settle in Madre Linda.

But, if you were hoping to see Madre Linda in person, we’ve got some bad news: it’s not a real town in California, and it was made specifically for YOU Season 3.

Netflix describes it as a “sunny Northern California enclave” populated by affluent tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Instagram-famous biohackers. We visit the housing estates that make up Madre Linda’s communities, but we also see a small hamlet where Love now owns a small company.

As a new mother navigating parenting, “Madre Linda” translates to “Pretty Mother” in Spanish, which could be a subliminal hint to Love.

According to Deadline, Season 3 of YOU was filmed in Los Angeles and received $7.2 million in tax credits from the state of California.

YOU’s first and second seasons were shot on location in New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

Madre Linda’s inhabitants

When Joe and his family move to Madre Linda, they discover a neighborhood full with oddball characters.

Sherry Conrad, played by Shalita Grant, is the most dangerous person in town (and the queen bee socialite). She's a well-known mom influencer in her hometown who, thanks to her online persona, has a sizable social media following. Her affluent and charismatic mother stands at her side.