Is Love Really Dead in Season 3 of ‘YOU’? On That Ending, Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley.

YOU Season 3’s Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) has had quite the trip during the last two seasons. For a brief moment, she appeared to be on the verge of putting her terrible past behind her. She was now a mother, raising her children in the safest environment imaginable in the Los Angeles suburbs.

All of that changed near the end of Episode 1 when Love murdered her neighbor, Natalie (Michaela McManus), in a fit of rage and jealousy after learning Joe (Penn Badgley) had cheated on her.

Love’s and Joe’s numbers of victims have continued to climb since then. She even tried to assassinate Theo (Dylan Arnold), her innocent next-door neighbor who seemed to be the only person in the world who could give Love what she desired.

By the end of the episode, Love had devolved into anarchy and had turned her back on Joe. She intended to poison him then, based on the evidence, decapitate him. Joe, however, was one step ahead of the game and poisoned love with wolfsbane, a paralytic herb she had been growing in their yard the entire time, as predicted.

As Joe and Love’s white-picket-fence house went up in flames, the last thing audiences saw of Love was her lifeless body lying on the kitchen floor.

Sera Gamble, the showrunner, revealed to The Washington Newsday that Love is effectively dead at the end of Season 3.

She stated, ” “She’s [dead]on the floor. I’m not attempting to be “was there a parachute under that airplane seat?” She’s [gone]. We’ve done it previously with Candace, but you know, you could ask some questions about it. I had the impression that you are physically watching every second of her [Love] die on the television.” “I love that people will always have questions,” Gamble continued, “and I think that’s really fulfilling to me as someone who’s working on something and trying to surprise people, and we all work really hard to surprise you.” There’s little doubt that some YOU fans will be suspicious of Love’s fate. After all, Candace (Ambyr Childers), Joe’s first ex-girlfriend and original victim, was thought to be dead when she reappeared. This is a condensed version of the information.