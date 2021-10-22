Is ‘Louis Wain’s Electrical Life’ based on a true story?

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is based on the life of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, Louis Wain, an eccentric artist best known for his cat drawings.

Will Sharpe wrote and directed the film, which stars Olivia Colman as the narrator, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, and Taika Waititi among others.

The film will be released in theaters on October 22nd before being released on Amazon Prime on November 5th.

The following sections contain spoilers for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Louis Wain was a real person, right?

Louis Wain was a real person who lived in the United States. He was the lone male out of six siblings when he was born in London in 1860. He had a cleft lip, which he felt would make him unattractive, as depicted in the film.

His father died when he was 20 years old, and he was left to maintain his mother and five sisters, none of whom had married.

He was working as an art instructor at the time, but he needed to take on additional freelance work to make ends meet. He eventually decided to make this his full-time job.

Because photography was not commonly used at the time, he primarily drew cattle, most notably for The Illustrated London News, where his work was discovered and garnered some recognition.

He married Emily Richardson, his sister’s governess, in 1883. (played by Claire Foy). As his eldest sister, Josephine, stated in the film, this was regarded a grave impropriety due to their inequalities in position (played by Riseborough).

The ensuing years are depicted in the film as happy for the Wain couple, but his sisters become estranged from him.

Nonetheless, it was this interaction that inspired him to create his most well-known character, Peter.

Peter was the couple’s beloved cat, which they found outdoors in the rain and took in. Wain would try to cheer Emily up when she was diagnosed with breast cancer by drawing caricatures of the cat.

Wain became a prolific illustrator of his cartoonish large-eyed cats after Emily died in 1887.

The anthropomorphized cats were frequently sought after and appeared in a variety of magazines, including The Illustrated London News.

