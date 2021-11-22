Is LeBron James a sleazy athlete? Isaiah Stewart’s fight sparks heated debate.

After LeBron James was ejected from Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game for an altercation with Isaiah Stewart, a social media controversy emerged concerning his behavior as a player.

The Lakers player is shown slapping Pistons center Stewart in the face on a rebound in footage that has gone viral and racked up millions of views, resulting in a strike that drew blood from his opponent.

James said the contact was unintentional, but an enraged Steward lunged at his teammate, resulting in both of them being removed from the game.

On Twitter, basketball fans are divided on the incident, with either praising James for making a mistake or criticizing him of being a bad player.

“I’ve never seen LeBron James do anything even close to that. It was the equivalent of Stewart punching him in the face. There’s a lot of blood. LeBron’s reaction was unexpected, as he spread his hands and rushed toward Stewart as if he didn’t mean it. Stewart was having none of it. I can’t say I blame him “Skip Bayless, a sports columnist, tweeted about it.

I’ve never seen LeBron James do anything even close to that. It was the equivalent of Stewart punching him in the face. There’s a lot of blood. LeBron’s reaction was unexpected, as he spread his hands and rushed toward Stewart as if he didn’t mean it. Stewart was having none of it. I can’t say I blame him.

November 22, 2021 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless)

Max Lederman of NBC called for James to be suspended, tweeting: “Suspend him from his duties. LeBron skates way too much for his nasty moves.” Josh Lloyd, a podcaster, echoed this attitude, simply tweeting, “That was filthy from LeBron.” That was a shady move by LeBron. November 22, 2021 — Josh Lloyd (@redrock bball) However, producer DJ iLL WiLL pointed out that this is only James’ second ejection in his extensive NBA career.

“LeBron James has been in the NBA for for two decades and has never done anything like that… he certainly isn’t a nasty player, but s*** happens,” he tweeted.

“LeBron only getting TWO ejections in 19 seasons is a weird stat,” Harrison Faigen of the Locked on Lakers podcast tweeted.

Only having TWO ejections in 19 seasons is a remarkable statistic—. This is a condensed version of the information.