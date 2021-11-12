Is Kate Middleton Toasting Meghan Markle’s Aide Who Accused Her of Bullying in a Photo?

Meghan Markle issued a public apology this week after an aide accused her of bullying unintentionally misled a court.

In relation to her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for publishing excerpts of a letter sent to her father in August 2018, a number of shocking disclosures in the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy battle with the publication have emerged.

Meghan’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, testified last week that she drafted the disputed letter to her father with the understanding that it would be leaked.

This is crucial because Knauf worked for the former royal in 2018, when she was accused of bullying.

In October 2018, Knauf sent an email accusing Meghan of bullying two PAs out of Kensington Palace.

Until early this year, the former palace employee also served as the CEO of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Duke Royal Foundation.

Now, a photo circulating online appears to show Kate Middleton toasting Knauf in joy.

The Complaint

The image circulating online this week from the Duchess of Cambridge’s attendance at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, was circulated throughout social media this week.

She and Prince William represented the royal family at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021.

On social media, the photo in question has been portrayed as Middleton toasting the former palace aide.

“Kate Middleton toasting Jason Knauf, the man who, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, created the racist, hateful, and vicious campaign against Meghan Markle? Isn’t it true that they’re best friends?” with 827 likes, reads a tweet by Twitter user Carmen’s Granddaughter.

"Kate Middleton toasting Jason Knauf, the man who, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, created the racist, hateful, and vicious campaign against Meghan Markle? Isn't it true that they're best friends?" with 827 likes, reads a tweet by Twitter user Carmen's Granddaughter.