Is Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’ related to Clint Barton?

Hawkeye is now available to view on Disney+, and it introduces a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Kate Bishop.

Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) appears unexpectedly in Clint Barton’s life after stealing his Ronin costume and drawing the attention of his enemies, and it’s up to a dissatisfied Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to clean up the mess.

Fans have speculated about whether Kate may take over Clint’s Hawkeye identity, as she does in the Marvel books.

Some have even speculated that the two characters are related to one another.

Is Clint Barton related to Kate Bishop?

Kate is the youngest daughter of Manhattan socialites Derek and Eleanor in the Marvel comics, and her mother died when she was a young kid.

Her father later remarried a lady named Heather, who was only three years Kate’s senior and went to the same high school.

This is how things have turned out in the Disney+ show, with Kate’s father dying in the first scenes and her mother (Vera Farmiga) remarrying a man named Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton).

Clint, on the other hand, is seen in the episode with his three children, Cooper (Ben Sakamoto), Nathaniel (Cade Woodward), and Lila (Cade Woodward) (Ava Russo).

In both the books and the Disney+ show, Kate and Clint are not biological relatives; instead, they are linked by the Hawkeye moniker.

Will Kate Bishop succeed Clint Barton as Hawkeye?

Kate does become Hawkeye in the Marvel comics, although she and Clint share the same superhero moniker.

Kate is Clint’s protégé in Disney+’s Hawkeye show, which is based on Matt Fraction and David Aja’s comic series, which appears to be how things will play out in the live-action series (if the first two episodes are anything to go by).

In reality, in Fraction and Aja’s books, Kate is already known as Hawkeye, and she saves Clint several times as the superhero.

Following Clint’s death in the comics set before Fraction and Aja’s run, she assumed the Hawkeye mantle, however, as is often the case in comics, he came back from the dead. This is a condensed version of the information.