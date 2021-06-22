Is Joseph James DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer, still alive today?

In June 2020, HBO Max released I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which followed Michelle McNamara’s work and her novel of the same name. Between 1973 and 1986, she was obsessed with tracking down the Golden State Killer, an American serial killer, rapist, and burglar who perpetrated at least 13 murders, 50 rapes, and 120 burglaries across California.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark has released an unique bonus episode called “Show Us Your Face,” which is now available to view on HBO Max, almost a year after the six-part series first aired.

In the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark extra episode, The Golden State Killer (real name Joseph James DeAngelo) is sentenced in August 2020.

Kathleen Lombardo’s cold case, which McNamara was working on before her death in April 2016 from an accidental overdose, is also explored in this episode.

Kathleen McNamara, 24, was sexually attacked and murdered in her hometown of Oak Park, Chicago, in August 1984, as McNamara described in several of her blogs and true-crime pieces.

Elizabeth Wolff, the director of the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Special Episode, spoke exclusively to This website about her ambitions for the seventh chapter of the series.

“We had a real desire to explore this idea of’closure’ or’resolution’ that some of our survivors were experiencing and also be able to show that they got the last word in the case,” she explained. “At the same time, we had this story of Michelle’s, the case of Kathy Lombardo, that got her first interested in unsolved crimes, and it was something we researched and filmed interviews for the series.”

“When we got the chance to film this special episode, we saw an opportunity to bookend the Joseph DeAngelo case with this other case that was important to Michelle.”

Do you know if Joseph James DeAngelo is still alive?

DeAngelo, Joseph James, is still alive today. DeAngelo was in protective custody at the California State Prison as of February.

DeAngelo, 72, was arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree murder on April 24, 2018.

